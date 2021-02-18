CFTRI to train entrepreneurs on commercialising its technologies

CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru is organising a 6-week Technology Based Entrepreneurship Development (TEDP) programme with the support of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, on Food Processing and Technologies.

The programme which is being held on a virtual platform is scheduled to begin from February 25. Participants will be provided with insights about indigenous technologies available/developed by CSIR-CFTRI for commercial purposes.

The topics include opportunities in food processing sectors, novel food technologies, regulatory issues, and entrepreneurship.

As many as 30 potential entrepreneurs having degree/diploma (three years) in S and T will be trained through a structured programme. The selection will be based on various criteria set by an internal team, including the potential for the selected candidate to become an entrepreneur. However, the admission is free of cost and the medium of instruction will be English, a release said here.

During the training period, participants get to know the intricacies of how to start and manage an enterprise. At the end, they are assisted in preparing a detailed business plan. TEDP provides classroom training on all aspects of entrepreneurship, motivation, and management, including mentoring.

Those who are interested may register on or before February 19. Those selected will be informed by February 22 in order to attend the programme. For further registration details, visit CFTRI website (www.cftri.res.in)