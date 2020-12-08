CFTRI to sequence SARS-CoV-2 genome

MYSURU

As part of various initiatives towards mitigating COVID-19, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) signed an MoU with Clevergene, a Bengaluru-based company, for sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

It is expected that the study would provide insights into the virus’s genome changes (mutations), evolution, epidemiology, and provide an understanding of the spatial and temporal information on infection dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2.

Under the MoU, the development of novel diagnostics and vaccines for COVID-19 are envisaged, according to the institute. CSIR-CFTRI has established a COVID-19 Testing Centre in Mysuru and an average of 1,000 samples are tested daily.

CFTRI is also working on the development of novel dipstick and aptamer-based diagnostics in collaboration with private parties. Clevergene is a technology company offering genomics services for contract research and genetic diagnostics, a release said here.

The MoU was exchanged between B. Manohar, Chief Scientist and Adviser (M and A), and Tony Jose, Co-Founder, and CEO, Clevergene.