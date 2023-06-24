CFTRI to organise culinary contest on July 4 and 6

June 24, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MYSURU

In connection with its ‘One Week, One Lab’ (OWOL) campaign, Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) is organizing a culinary contest on July 4 and 6.

A statement from CFTRI said the contest aims to recognize Mysuru’s diverse culinary dishes and promote the Institute’s link to ‘Gen Z’ of this vibrant heritage city.

The contest will be held on two themes – traditional foods with a modern twist or fusion foods scheduled for July 4 and novel dishes with millets scheduled for July 6. The contest is open for men and women, but fireless cooking is open only to men.

According to the criteria for participation, only a single contestant can participate along with one help. The contestants have to submit their entries online and last date to do so is June 30 before 5.30 p.m. The submitted entries will be screened by a committee of experts for nutrition of the product and creativity. The committee will choose promising recipes based on the photo of the prepared product with recipe details.

Vegetarian dishes only will be allowed in the contest. The top ten contestants will be chosen from the total number of entries received in each category.

The top ten contestants selected will compete for the finale and prepare and present the dishes at CFTRI. While the top three dishes will be selected by a team of judges and receive a prize and certificate, all the participants will receive a participation certificate, the statement said.

The contestant, whose entry is selected, will be informed through email and mobile. The selected contestant will be invited to participate in the contest on the specific theme on the specific date and they have to reach the venue – CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, on their own.

The time allowed for cooking and presentation of the dish is 45 minutes at the CFTRI campus. Pre-preparations can be done at home, the statement from CFTRI said. The culinary contest will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. No extra time will be provided, the statement added.

Contestants have to be present with all their paraphernalia (required materials) at the venue by 9.30 a.m. For more information, interested persons can contact 77959-24466 and find details at www.cftri.res.in.