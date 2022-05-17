CFTRI to launch seven new free technologies

One of them is for making ragi bread 22 free technologies of CSIR-CFTRI are in total available for those wishing to start their own start-ups

Here’s a good news for prospective entrepreneurs as the Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has announced the release of seven new food technologies that can be obtained for free, on May 19 during TechBharat-2022, a three-day mega event here for empowering agri-tech and food-tech.

So far, 15 CFTRI technologies were available for free and they were utilised by a record number of people. The ‘ready-to-develop’ technologies saw a whopping 40,000 downloads from the institute’s website and one of its free technologies of dosa and idli batter is now a ₹300 crore industry.

With the addition of seven new technologies, the total number of free technologies available has risen to 22.

Among the seven new technologies that will be announced on Thursday, one is bread made from ragi. “I don’t think there is ragi bread available in the market. CFTRI’s ragi bread is perhaps a unique product being launched. The details of seven technologies will be made known at TechBharat,” said Satyendra Rao, Chief Scientist, CSIR-CFTRI.

He said the technologies can be developed using the standard operating procedures that come with the technology. The dossier of the free technologies is available for free on the CFTRI’s website.

Dr. Rao said the small start-ups can make use of our technologies which are easy to adopt. “If necessary we are ready to arrange demonstrations of the technologies for a nominal fee. So far, more than 425 technologies have been developed and they include 25 free technologies,” he said.