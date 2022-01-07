CFTRI to host workshop on IPR in food processing

MYSURU

The session is aimed at helping entrepreneurs and start-ups in the area of food processing

CSIR-CFTRI is organising a one-day online workshop on “Intellectual property with emphasis on food processing” on January 19 under the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative for the benefit of entrepreneurs and startups working in the area of food processing.

The workshop would focus on intellectual property rights in food processing through the innovation driven industry where IPR skills are most essential. It is important to know more about IPR, trademarks, innovation management,patenting laws etc., for the aspiring entrepreneurs as it plays a key role in promoting economic growth of the nation. The government has priority in promoting industries in general in order to achieve ““Atmanirbhar Bharat”, a releasefrom CFTRI said.

Faculty from industries and academia will be delivering lectures, speak about guidelines of filing IPR, innovation in food science and technology and related areas, and Biodiversity Act along with a few casestudies.

For more details and links for registration contact the Head, Planning, Monitoring and Coordination. e-mail: pmc@cftri.res.in; Telephone - 0821-2515320.