CFTRI to help set up workable food processing units in villages

Online training programme to be held for the purpose

The Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has drawn up a plan to support SHGs and rural entrepreneurs who are interested in taking up food processing, and establish enterprises in their villages.

Thanks to Sustainable Rural Food Processing Enterprises for Livelihood Generation, CSIR-CFTRI, under the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative, aims to enable poor households in rural areas access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities, thus improving their livelihoods.

In this regard, it is holding an online training programme on “Sustainable Rural Food Processing Enterprises for Livelihood generation” on November 18.

The National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) was launched by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD which aims at building strong grassroots institutions of the poor.

Under this programme, poor women have been mobilised to form their own institutions such as Self-Help Groups and higher order community institutions at village, panchayat, cluster, block as well as district levels to carry out various social activities and delivery of services. Activities of these community institutions include strengthening financial and livelihoods’ support services and imparting skills to the rural population.

Furthermore, Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), the sub-scheme under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), focuses on helping small entrepreneurs, individual and group through various business support services as well as credit support. A large percentage of the enterprises supported through the various programmes of the MoRD are in the food processing sector, a release from the CSIR-CFTRI said.

The CSIR-CFTRI said the training programme is for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) registered under State/National Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM)/ (NRLM). Rural entrepreneurs can also apply for the training (individual registrations). One SHG can nominate a maximum of five members for the training, the release said.

The virtual training course consists of processing of locally grown agri-commodities with 1-2 case studies; jam, jelly and ketchup processing; ingredients and formulations for variety of papad and chips making; processing and preparation of variety pickles: packing, labelling, branding and marketing requirements; hygiene, nutrition standards and FSSAI requirements; requisite skills for creating linkages with livelihoods opportunities and interfacing with DICs for the State government support

A maximum of 200 persons can attend the training on a first-come-first-served basis and the registration fee is ₹1,180 (including GST) and the last date for payment and registration is November 12 or reaching 200 applications, whichever is earlier. The date and time of the webinar is November 18 (9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.). e-Certificates will be issued to those who successfully complete the training.

Further details and important links for registration and payment may be found at: https://cftri.res.in/PDF/SHG__Brochure.pdf or contact the Head, Planning, Monitoring and Coordination. E-mail: pmc@cftri.res.in; Tel: 0821-2515320.