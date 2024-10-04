CFTRI senior scientist gets Kalpana Chawla award

Pushpa S. Murthy, senior principal scientist and head, Plantation Products, Spices and Flavour Technology (PPSFT) Department at the Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) has been conferred Dr. Kalpana Chawla Young Women Scientist State Award-2022, instituted by the State government. The award was given in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the field of Science and Technology in the State.

To encourage female scientists and engineers in the State, the Karnataka government instituted the award in the name of Dr. Kalpana Chawla in the year 2003. This award is given to a female scientist/engineer who has made outstanding contributions in her field for the development of Science and Technology in the State. The criteria for the award is, any eminent and senior scientists of the State who has contributed towards the development of science and technology in the last few decades, a press release said here.

Pushpa S. Murthy has been bestowed with the award which included a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a memento and a citation. She received the award from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the awards function in Bengaluru recently, in the presence of Bharat Ratna C.N. R Rao, who is honorary president, JNCASR, Science and Technology Minister Boseraju, and other dignitaries. Govindan Rangarajan, director, Indian Institute of Science and A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairman, Awards Selection Committee and former Chairman, ISRO were present.

Ms. Pushpa S. Murthy has over 25 years of experience with a combination of applied and basic science in the areas of food and applied biotechnology. She has guided more than 70 students in Postgraduate research investigation/ dissertation and PhD (6). She has over 77 publications in peer-reviewed research journals, eight popular articles, eight book chapters,100 research posters/proceedings, the release added.

She has developed eight technology/processes, transferred to more than 25 industries, and has three patents to her credit.