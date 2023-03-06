CFTRI scholar wins ‘AWSAR’ prize

March 06, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Rohini B., a research scholar in the Food Engineering Department at the Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), has won third prize in Ph.D category in the ‘Augmenting writing skills for articulating research’ (AWSAR)’

‘AWSAR’ is a competition for popular science story writing organised by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), a division of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, with the coordination of ‘Vigyan Prasar’, an autonomous institution of DST. It is conducted every year by the DST to promote scientific writing among young researchers.

Ms Rohini won a cash prize of ₹25,000. She received the award from Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Vice-President, CSIR, at the National Science Day celebrations held recently at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Her research writing was titled “Nature’s Imitation: A Pollution-free solution for the ignition” which addresses the issue of agricultural wastes’ burning in open fields that causes air pollution because of emission of greenhouse gases. Her research involves the utilisation of this waste to obtain zero-calorie sweetener by adopting a bio-mimic and environmentally friendly approach.

Ms Rohini is pursuing research for her doctoral degree from the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR).