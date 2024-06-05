GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CFTRI ready to take up industrial-funded projects, says director

Published - June 05, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh said that the linkage between past, present and futuristic research should not be forgotten and added that CSIR-CFTRI has been always been at the forefront with respect to basic, technological and translational research in various facets of food science and technology.

She was speaking at a symposium on ‘Food for our Future: The Role of Biochemistry, Food Science and Nutrition’ on the CSIR-CFTRI campus here recently.

She said CSIR-CFTRI is ready to take up industrial-funded projects and added that the know-how of many bioactive molecules isolation and their associated technologies are ready for industrial transfer.

“CSIR-CFTRI is not only doing intra-institutional research but also inter-institutional work both on the national and international fronts,” she said.

