CFTRI ‘Open Day’ attracts students

July 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The two-day Open Day, allowing the public, students, and entrepreneurs to glimpse the research prowess of CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), received overwhelming response with students thronging the sprawling campus on Thursday.

Students from various schools and colleges made a beeline to the institute which opens its doors every year to visitors to introduce technologies and explain the research activities. Visitors were allowed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Open Day concludes on Friday at 4 p.m. The Open Day this year is organised as part of the ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign.

Visitors are allowed from the gate in front of Akashwani on KRS Road.

There were demonstrations of technologies like the hand-operated jowar roti-making machine besides chapati and dosa-making machines. Another attraction was the mobile millet processing unit. Demonstrations on checking adulteration of milk and honey were conducted.