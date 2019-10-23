CFTRI offers course in post-harvest technologies

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, is conducting a four-week NSQF-aligned Skill Development Programme on Post-Harvest Technologies for fruits and vegetables from November 4 to 29.

The course will be conducted on the CSIR-CFTRI campus as per the requirements of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) guidelines.

Two modules

The course offers hands-on training in processing, production, and quality aspects of different fruit and vegetable products. It consists of two modules — the first one will be focused on the modern post-harvest operations of fresh fruits and vegetables to reduce losses during handling and transportation, and to increase the shelf life; the second module will be focused on processing of fruits and vegetables into pulps, juices, beverages, canned products, dehydrated products, pickles, jams, etc.

Upon the successful completion of the programme, candidates will be awarded NSDC certificates in Qualification Pack: Supervisor – Fruits and Vegetables Processing (FIC/Q0109; NSQF level 5), according to a press release here.

The CFTRI said the course would provide a number of job opportunities for persons aspiring for a career in fruit and vegetable industry, horticulture, students, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, FPOs, CFCs, quality control managers, lab technicians/assistants, and entrepreneurs in fruits and vegetables processing, the release added.

The course is open to graduates in science. However, candidates with 10+2 and two to three years’ experience in food industry are also eligible.

The course fee is ₹20,000 plus GST per person. Those interested may register online at https://www.cftri.com/sdp or contact P. Vijayanand, Chief Scientist and Head of the Department of Fruit and Vegetable Technology, email: fvt@cftri.res.in or Ph.: 9448750674. The last date for registration is October 31.