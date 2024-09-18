CFTRI Mysuru to host technology showcase, networking meet on September 19-20

To showcase the technologies developed by CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, a technology demonstration event titled “Technology Showcasing and Networking Meet of CSIR-CFTRI Food and Millet Technologies” is being jointly organised by CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) — National Coordinating Institute, IIT-Delhi and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), on the CFTRI campus here on September 19 and 20 (Thursday and Friday).

The objective of the event is to showcase and demonstrate the food technologies developed by CSIR-CFTRI for the benefit of stakeholders from rural areas of the country and how they can be leveraged to create livelihood opportunities in rural areas and promote sustainable development.

Innovative food tech to meet rural challenges

The CFTRI has developed a range of food technologies aimed at enhancing livelihood in rural areas. These technologies address critical challenges related to food processing, agricultural productivity, and value addition, enabling rural communities to improve their economic prospects, ensure food security, and enhance overall well-being, according to the institute.

The event aims to provide a platform where these innovations can be demonstrated to a wide range of stakeholders, including industry professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and rural communities. By showcasing these technologies, the event seeks to foster collaborations, encourage technology adoption, and drive commercialisation efforts that can benefit both the food industry and rural development, a note from CSIR-CFTRI said.

Dual purpose

The event is designed to be both a technology demonstration and a networking opportunity, where participants can explore potential collaborations, technology transfer, and commercialisation opportunities. This can help to translate scientific research into practical, impactful solutions that can drive growth and innovation in the food sector for rural communities, the scientists said.

The expected outcome of the event is to enhance understanding of the technologies available at CSIR-CFTRI and to increase their adaptation rate for livelihood creation and income enhancement in rural areas. The event will also serve as a catalyst in the exchange of ideas and fostering partnerships, and the event will contribute to the adaptation of CSIR technologies, the release added.

The participation will help to explore how technological advancements can transform rural economies and empower communities.

Increase awareness, boost visibility

The conference includes presentation/demonstrations of CSIR-CFTRI technologies for rural livelihood creation; interaction with funding agencies about the knowledge of different funding scheme available; scientist-participants’ interactions and success stories’ demonstration by CSIR-NIScPR, CSIR-CFTRI, UBA, and VIBHA.

The conference is expected to increase the awareness level of the stakeholders about CSIR-CFTRI technologies as well as boost the visibility of such technologies. The identification of potential area of application for CSIR-CFTRI technologies is another objective.

The inaugural of the conference will be held at 10 a.m. in the campus with the director of CSIR-CFTRI, Dr Sridevi Annapurna Singh delivering the welcome address.