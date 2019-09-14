CFTRI meet on science communication in Kannada

The Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, along with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, will organise a two-day conference in Mysuru on ‘Science Communication in Kannada: Past, Present and the Road Ahead’ on September 20 and 21.
The conference plans to bring together governmental and non-governmental organisations, individuals, media personnel and publishers to discuss issues concerning science communication in Kannada.
Participation is free, but limited.
Those who want to participate can register online on http://bit.ly/2kp5pF7. Registration will close on September 15 and selected participants will be intimated by email or phone by September 18.
For further details, contact Sharma on 98866 40328 or send an email to iandp.cftri@gmail.com.
