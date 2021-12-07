CFTRI launches special nutrition programme

It will help severely acute malnourished children in Mysuru district

The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has launched a nutrition intervention initiative aimed at improving the nutritional status of Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) children in Mysuru district. The project has been launched in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Karnataka, and Spirulina Foundation, Tumakuru.

About 140 SAM children identified by the district administration will be given weekly packs of selected nutrition supplements such as spirulina chikki, high protein biscuits, high protein rusks, energy food along with sesame paste (burfi), fortified mango bar etc., for a period of six months. The children will be served with one of these supplements every day to enhance their macro and micronutrient status, according to the CFTRI.

The programme was launched by distributing weekly packs of nutritional supplements to select children in the presence of parents by the chief guest, Yogeesh, CEO, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, on the CFTRI premises on Monday.

In his address, Mr. Yogeesh said the programme is a right step in addressing malnutrition in the district.

He also sought intervention in the case of Moderately Acute Malnourished (MAM) children whose numbers are around 5,000 in the district, in the days ahead.

Sridevi A. Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, outlined the successful implementation of a similar kind of nutritional intervention by the institute for 250 anganwadi children in Nanjangud taluk in 2016-17.

She said the programme could be replicated in other districts with mobilisation of adequate resources by the State government through CSR initiatives.

Mahesh, Founder Director, Spirulina Foundation; K H Prasad, DHO, Mysuru; M S Jayanth, RCHO, Mysuru; Basavaraj, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development Department; and Alok Kumar Srivastava, Chief Scientist, CSIR-CFTRI, spoke on the occasion. Ramesh Kumar, Head, Information and Publicity, and Anita, Sr. Technical Officer, were present.