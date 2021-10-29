CFTRI, KSOU hold meet on ‘Gut-Brain-Health’ connections

MYSURU

29 October 2021 19:10 IST

It was organised in connection with KSOU silver jubilee celebrations

The two-day International Conference on “Gut-Brain-Health: Connections” jointly organised by CSIR-CFTRI and the Karnataka State Open University here concluded on Friday. The conference was organised to explore how gut microbiota influences our mind and health and vice versa.

The conference was organised as a part of the silver jubilee celebrations of Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar inaugurated the conference at the assembly hall of CFTRI on Thursday in the presence of Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI; Prakash Halami, Chief Scientist and Professor-AcSIR Microbiology and Fermentation Technology Department, CSIR-CFTRI; Niranjan Raj S., Director-CIQA-KSOU; and Panduranga Narasimha Rao, Science Coordinator, KSOU.

Arun Sharma, Founder Director, International Institute of Mahayoga and Natural Hygiene (IMANAH), U.S., and Srinivas Arka, Founder, Centre for Conscious Awareness (CCA), United Kingdom Arka Dhama Ayurved, delivered the keynote addresses.

Several persons representing academia, research and industry delivered talks during the conference. Some of the key speakers included Rama Chaudhry, Professor and Head Department of Microbiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; Diego Mora, Department of Food Environmental and Nutritional Sciences, (DeFENS), University of Milan, Italy; M.V.S. Aparna, Senior Business Intelligence Developer, Health Plan of San Joaquin, California; Yogesh Souche, Scientist, National Center for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune; Debanjan Banerjee, Consultant, NIMHANS, Bengaluru; V.S.T. Krishna, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, JSS Medical College, JSS University,Mysuru; and Saravana Babu Chidambaram, Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Coordinator, Centre for Experimental Pharmacology and Toxicology, JSS University.

More than 200 participants from India and abroad had registered for the conference. The conference was also livestreamed through YouTube for the benefit of the interested general public. Poster and oral presentation was arranged to encourage the young minds interested in exploring research opportunities in the field.

