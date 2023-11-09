CFTRI gets pat on the back for its innovations at World Food India

November 09, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru took part in the World Food India event that was held in New Delhi recently.

The World Food India 2023 event, organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industry, at Pragati Maidan was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) pavilion at World Food India-2023 expo was inaugurated by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, director general, CSIR, and secretary, DSIR, New Delhi in the presence of three CSIR constituent laboratories’ directors, Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru; Dr. Sudesh Kumar Yadav, director, CSIR-IHBT, Palampur (HP); and Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, and scientists from CSIR headquarters.

The pavilion was coordinated by CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru.

During the event, Dr. Kalaiselvi released three products, one each from three labs - CFTRI, IHBT and NIIST. The product launched from CFTRI technology was Ragi Power Punch (instant beverage mix from malted ragi) of M/s Ram Gold. The director general went around the pavilion and interacted with directors of three labs and scientific staff.

CSIR-CFTRI also displayed machinery such as spouted bed roaster, poori forming machine, ragi mudde making machine, jowar roti making machine, tiny rice mill, pedal-operated millet mill, bio-fumigant system, etc. The various millet and other products and innovative technologies developed by CFTRI and R&D posters were displayed at the stall.

She appreciated the effort of CFTRI in bringing about innovative technologies in food processing that suites to society in general and common man in particular, a note released by the CFTRI said here.

Anita Praveen, secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industry also visited CSIR pavilion and lauded CFTRI R&D work in the area of food processing. Various officials from the Central and State governments’ Ministries and Boards, industrialists, entrepreneurs, exhibitors, academia, and research persons from institutes and universities visited the CFTRI stall in CSIR Pavilion all three days in November first week and interacted with the director and scientific staff, the release added.

The Mega Food Event, held with the support of ten Ministries/departments of the government of India, six commodity boards, and 25 States, attracted significant attention from international and domestic stakeholders. The event featured a remarkable turnout of 1,208 exhibitors, 14 country pavilions, and notable participation from 715 international buyers, 218 domestic buyers, and 97 corporate leaders, the release said.

Spanning an expansive area of 50,000 square meters across seven exhibition halls, the event provided a comprehensive platform for showcasing the latest advancements in the food processing industry. As many as 14 country delegations, including seven Ministerial delegations participated in the event. The event’s global appeal was further reinforced by the participation of Netherlands as the partner country and Japan as the focus country. Among the event’s highlights was the Technology and Sustainability Pavilion, which spotlighted cutting-edge innovations in the food industry, signalling a shift towards eco-friendly and resilient food production practices.

