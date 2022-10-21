CFTRI develps nine new technologies, 176 transferred so far

At Foundation Day celebrations, director says centre of excellence on millets coming up, 40 technologies on millets developed so far by the institute

At Foundation Day celebrations, director says centre of excellence on millets coming up, 40 technologies on millets developed so far by the institute

From the beginning in 1950 with just 13 people, the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru has today grown into a premier food technology lab in the country with 225 scientists and over 100 technical officers.

“Even as we are navigating our way to meet the demands and changing needs of the food industry and our country, we have to refocus on our initial mandates – to meet the nutritional needs of our population and prevent malnutrition and prevent post-harvest losses through technological interventions,” said CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh.

Speaking at the Foundation Day celebrations of the institute here on Saturday, she said the CFTRI has emerged as the biggest and one of the most important multidiscipline institutions for the study of food science and technology in the world. The CFTRI has received world-wide recognition because of its technologies.

Ms. Singh said the CFTRI’s objectives remain the development of post-harvest technologies, to conserve and preserve harvests, develop nutritionally balanced food products, incorporate convenience in processed products for the consumer, introduce novel technological interventions to retain nutritive value, enhance shelf life and preserve sensory attributes. “All of these need to be redefined in a way that we are able to reduce the carbon footprint and other environmental damage by introducing green technologies, integrated technologies and recovery of by-products from wastes,” she told the gathering.

The director said CFTRI has around 61 grant-in-aid projects, 20 sponsored projects and three consultancy projects. This year, the institute’s publications have had an average impact factor of +4. The institute has developed nine technologies this year and transferred 176 technologies. Several MoUs have been signed and we are looking to collaborations with these partners in the coming years. We are collaborating with many CSIR labs and other institutions, she said.

CFTRI has been awarded for its work on millets and the institute has more than 40 technologies on millets even as 2023 has been declared as the international year of millets. “We are setting up a center of excellence on millets,” she announced.

The institute has received permission to open a food processing centre at Imphal in Manipur. “We hope that the needs of the North East for processing and training can be taken care of by it.”

This year, the institute has initiated several intervention programmes with the governments of Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka. Currently, the institute has programmes ongoing with the government of Karnataka. “We have also trained several SHGs to produce value-added products with better nutritional profiles using millets and fortified foods.”

Empowering women, especially rural women, through training and mentoring has helped many in Odisha, North-Eastern States, Karnataka and Telangana to put up their own enterprises and earn their living, she informed.

T. Ramasami, former secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, who was the chief guest at the function, delivered the foundation day address.