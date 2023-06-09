CFTRI celebrates World Food Safety Day

June 09, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, celebrated World Food Safety Day on its campus recently.

World Food Safety Day, 2023 was observed on Wednesday, June 7, and this year’s tagline was “Food Standards Save Lives”.The event aims to create awareness among the population on food safety, food-borne diseases such as diarrhoea and deaths caused due to consumption of unsafe food.

Dr. Navin Kumar Rastogi, Chief Scientist and Director in-charge, CSIR-CFTRI inaugurated the event and addressed the gathering on the importance of World Food Safety Day 2023.

Arrangements were made in the Department of Food Safety and Analytical Quality Control Laboratory of CSIR-CFTRI to celebrate the World Food Safety Day. Scientists, technologists, scholars and research students organised a demonstration on the detection of adulterants in edible oils, spice products, sweets, milk, honey etc.

Use of analytical instruments by the food safety laboratories such as EA-IRMS, LC-MS/MS, GC, HPLC, GC-MS/MS, ICP-AES were exhibited at the event. Demonstration on food hygiene and microbial safety was also arranged. Posters on food regulation, food labelling and nutritional labelling, food addition and contaminants were exhibited.

More than 150 students from various colleges participated in the programme which included the students from St. Philomena’s College, JSS College, Jnanodaya PU College etc.

