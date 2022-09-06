CFTRI in Mysuru cautions against ‘fake’ recruitment

Shankar Bennur MYSURU:
September 06, 2022 16:30 IST

A view of the CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru. File | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru has cautioned the public against any fake recruitment process. Such a process “by unauthorized persons and any person dealing with such unscrupulous elements will be doing so at their risk and cost. The CSIR-CFTRI shall in no way be responsible for the consequences thereof,” the institute said.

In a press release issued by CSIR-CFTRI’s Controller of Administration, the institute said the recruitment process of CSIR-CFTRI is only through its official website www.cftri.res.in and the recruitment notifications are widely advertised in the print media in national and local newspapers, including employment news. The detailed recruitment advertisement and guidelines for applying online are also available on the said website only.

The public are therefore cautioned against any fake recruitment promises, the note said.

