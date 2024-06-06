CFTRI campus in Mysuru may soon become a ‘zero-waste’ campus

Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, on Wednesday said efforts are on to make the CFTRI a “zero-waste campus” and develop alternatives to plastic for food packaging as a measure to address plastic pollution and climate change.

While speaking on the effects of microplastics on the body, food chain, carbon footprint, waste generation, and implementation of solar energy on the campus, Dr. Singh, during the World Environment Day celebrations, said the CSIR-CFTRI campus has a large tree cover which makes it cooler, with the temperature lower by around two to three degrees when compared to that outside the campus.

The management has commended all the agri-horticulture staff and the others associated with the institute for keeping the CFTRI campus neat and green through their hard work, she said.

The Director spoke on climate change, biodiversity, pollution control, and the dangers of conversion of productive land into deserts, and said the people should take care of restoring the past glory of the land and conserving the planet.

Environmentalist U.N. Ravi Kumar was the chief guest at the World Environment Day celebrations at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute on Wednesday. This year, the theme was “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.”

On the occasion, Mr. Ravi Kumar, who is a former Director, Centre for Appropriate Rural Technologies (CART), NIE, Mysuru, and Dr. Singh planted saplings. In his address, he advised the people to plant trees and take good care of them for the future generations.

At the World Environment Day celebrations held at the Cheluvamba Hall in the main building of the institute, Sandeep N. Mudliar, Chief Scientist and Head, Food Protectants and Infestation Control Department, spoke on the importance of environment day with respect to the theme.

Later, addressing a gathering of scientists and others, Mr. Ravi Kumar spoke about climate change, the crisis faced by nature, biodiversity loss, and pollution and said they are putting the ecosystems under threat. He emphasised the need for reducing carbon degree in our daily activities, and suggested harvesting rainwater and recharging ground water.

He also spoke on sustainable sanitation (ecosan); grey water treatment and reuse, and decentralised sewage treatment and reuse.

He also gave an overview of the works that he undertook in different villages in and around Mysuru and also for some organisations, and spoke on the importance of biochar in carbon sequestration. Lastly, he advised the people to put in their best efforts for water conservation.