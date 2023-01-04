CFTRI campus in Mysuru buzzing with speculation about leopards

January 04, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The campus of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) — a CSIR laboratory — is abuzz over speculation that a pair of animals sighted on January 4 may be leopards.

Around 1.30 a.m., a security guard alerted the police and the Forest Department to what he thought were leopards.

While the CFTRI School was closed for the day as a precautionary measure, the laboratory remains open. Research activities have not been affected.

Forest Department personnel are combing the campus, which has a mixed landscape of dense vegetation cover amidst concrete buildings housing laboratories and staff quarters.

Mahesh Kumar, DCF Working Plan, said the team is examining CCTV footage. The team is considering placing cages in the campus in a bid to trap and capture the suspected leopards.