CFTRI announces 24 new courses for year-long training

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru is organising around 25 regular training programmes, skill development programmes and short-term courses in this financial year under CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative, encompassing all the major areas in food science and technology.

The schedule of the 24 courses for 2023-24 has been hosted on the institute website (www.cftri.res.in). These courses are of short duration but intensive and packed with lectures and demonstrations. The faculty members for the courses have vast experience in specific areas of food science and technology.

The demonstrations and practical classes are conducted in the state-of-the-art laboratories and pilot plants of CSIR-CFTRI. Training includes theory and hands-on practical sessions on Food Safety Issues; Paddy and Rice Processing; Animal Cell Culture; Liquid Chromatography - Mass Spectrometry (LC -MS); Flour Milling Baking and Confectionery Technology; Fumigation and Pest management; Rodent management; Electrical Safety in Food Processing Industry; Molecular Biology; Post-Harvest Technologies for Fruits and Vegetables; Grain Processing; Spice processing; Sensory analysis; Probiotic Dairy Product Development; Food analysis; Food Packaging; and Edible Oil Extraction.

Successful participants will be given certificates at the end of the course. Due to its short duration and condensed, focused and capsulated syllabus, the short-term courses are well received by students, academics, employed people and entrepreneurs who are unable to spare more time. At the same time, these programmes are beneficial for unemployed youth or entrepreneurial aspirants to establish their start-up venture based on food processing, a release said here.

The institute is a Training Partner (TP) for conducting Skill Development Programmes (SDPs) aligned with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under Skill India Mission of Government of India for skills like Baking Technician/Operative (FIC/Q5005), Food Microbiologist (FIC/Q7603) and Spice Processing Technician (FIC/Q8502).

Academic institutions, government departments, industry and FPOs can contact CFTRI for custom-made programmes exclusively designed for their students/staff/sponsored-participants in the area of Food Processing. CSIR-CFTRI has trained nearly 2,800 personnel in 2022-23 under various training streams such as Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, farmer-centric training programmes, SDPs aligned with NSDC and short-term courses, the release said.

These courses will be held from the third week of May 2023 onwards and end during the third week of January 2024 in different time intervals.

The course calendar for the financial year 2023-24 has been announced. For more information and registration, visit: https://stc.cftri.res.in