CFTRI advice sought to help pineapple growers

To redress the problems the pineapple growers in the district are facing to sell their produce owing to the lockdown, K.B. Sivakumar, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner, held a consultation with the experts of CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru via video conference on Thursday.

To avoid the fruits from perishing, the possibilities of processing the produce or undertaking value addition activities were discussed. It may be mentioned here that, more than 65,000 tonnes of pineapple grown in Sagar and Sorab taluks is ready for harvesting.

Most of the pineapple is purchased by food processing units in North India. Following the lockdown, these units had remained closed and there was disruption in the supply chain, owing to which the farmers were facing problems in selling the produce.

During the video conference, Mr. Sivakumar requested the experts with CSIR-CFTRI to provide necessary training for the members of self-help groups (SHGs) in Sagar and Sorab taluks on processing the fruit and preparing value-added products from it. The farmers also need guidance on finding new markets for the pineapple, he said.

The issue of the possibility of preserving the pineapple fruit by converting it into pulp was discussed in detail. K.S.M.S. Raghavarao, Director of CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru said that after the withdrawal of lockdown, the institute would provide training for the local farmers and the members of SHGs on processing of pineapple and on value addition for the produce.

Mr. Sivakumar said that, the cooperative bodies including HOPCOMS would be roped in for marketing the products made from pineapple. Kiran Kumar M., Joint Director of Department of Agriculture, and H.R. Yogesh, Deputy Director of Department of Horticulture, attended the meeting.