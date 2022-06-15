CET to begin today; exam centres to be videographed

A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for the test

The Common Entrance Test (CET) — the gateway to becoming eligible for seeking entry into professional courses in the State — will be held from June 16 to 18. This will pave the way to seek admission into Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and other courses.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said here on Wednesday that this year, exam centres will be videographed.

“A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET-2022. The examination will be conducted in 486 centers across the State, out of which 87 centers are located in Bengaluru and 399 centres in other places,’’ he said.

While exams for Biology (morning) and Math (afternoon) are scheduled on Thursday, Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) will be held on Friday. Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru centers on Saturday. A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test.

“As many as 486 observers (Assistant Commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad Members, 486 Custodians, and 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers have been deployed to discharge examination duties,” the Minister stated.

The candidates will not be allowed to wear, carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any tablet/mobile/calculator to the examination hall. Candidates are advised to follow the timetable for the schedule of bell timings and reach the examination centre at least half an hour before the first bell, he added.

For details of instructions, visit http://kea.kar.nic.in.