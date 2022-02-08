CET to be held shortly after II PU exams

Short gap between the two exams leaves students anxious; they say they do not have time to prepare

The Common Entrance Test (CET) to professional undergraduate courses will mostly be held close on the heels of the II PU exams, which will conclude on May 6 as per the timetable announced by the Department of Pre-University Education on Tuesday.

“To prevent disruption to the academic calendar like the previous two years, we had planned to hold the CET exams in the last week of April or the first week of May. But now that the II PU exams will conclude only by May 6, we will hold the CET exam shortly after that. Probably in less than a week after that,” said Ramya. S., Executive Director, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). When asked of the short time students would get to prepare, Ms. Ramya said both II PU and CET exams had the same syllabus.

The short gap between the two exams has left many students anxious. Varshini R. Murthy, a II PU student preparing for her upcoming examinations, said a week after the board exams was too hurried and not enough time to prepare well for the CET. “Doing well in both the exams is important. CET ranking is key to pursue a professional course and hence the ranking potentially decides my career. Just a week’s time to prepare for CET makes me anxious,” she said.

Manohar C., who teaches at a CET coaching centre, said though the II PU and CET exams have the same syllabus, the mode and approach of preparation is entirely different and a week’s time was not enough for most students to switch from one to the other.

Amaresh Kadagada, president, SFI Karnataka, said after two years of disrupted academic calendar due to the pandemic, they hoped it would not be the case in 2022, but that doesn’t seem to be. CET exams were held in July in 2020 and in August in 2021. “In 2021-22, the classes started regularly only in September, which would have contributed to some delay in II PU board exams. Holding CET exams as early as possible is welcome. But the students will find it difficult if there is no sufficient gap between the two examinations. We need to think out of the box and probably hold the CET exams before the II PU board exams. This will provide time for preparation and also not disrupt the academic calendar,” he said.