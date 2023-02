CET to be held on May 20, 21

February 24, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for this year will be conducted on May 20 and 21, announced S. Ramya, Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority. The CET is a competitive test conducted as a gateway to professional courses. “The mandatory Kannada test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students will be conducted on May 22, 2023,” Ms. Ramya added. ADVERTISEMENT

