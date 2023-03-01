CET to be held from May 20 to 22 across Karnataka

March 01, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Common Entrance Test (CET-2023) for admission to professional courses will be held from May 20 to 22 across Karnataka.

Registration and filling of online application will commence from March 2. The last date to fill the application is April 5 and April 7 is the last day to pay the application fees, said a release from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Information with regard to caste, income and 371(j) will be verified through web-service based on the caste, income certificate Revenue Document (RD) Number and 371(J) RD number entered by the candidate in the online application form. Candidates have to enter the correct RD number carefully in the online application. In case the RD detail does not match with the data, schedule will be given in June to appear for physical verification, added the release.

The release further said the candidate’s father’s and mother’s name and date of birth will be obtained from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board based on the class 10 register number through SATS. Candidates who have passed class 10 from Karnataka have to enter their correct register number in the online application form.

Candidates can clarify their doubts regarding filling of application online by sending mail to KEA email: keaugcet2023@gmail.com

The question papers of the CET-2023 will be based on I and II PU syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka.

Kannada Language test will be held in Bengaluru, Bidar, Ballari, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura centres for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates.