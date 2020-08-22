CET: Students who tested positive come out with flying colours

While students who appeared for the Common Entrance Test (CET) faced anxious moments writing the examination during the pandemic, it was all the more challenging for those who appeared for it having tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hindu spoke to two students who were both asymptomatic and have now secured high ranks in the CET. They admitted it was extremely challenging and stressful both mentally and physically. They, however, praised their colleges and the government for making all the arrangements, including their transportation to the examination centre. They also pointed out that the invigilators and other exam staff who were dressed in PPE kits took care of all their needs and ensured that they were able to write the competitive examination in a calm environment.

Chirag S. Rao, a student of Sri Chaitanya PU College, Mangaluru, said he was worried when he was tested positive for COVID-19 a week before the examination.

“My father was in a critical state and I was worried about his health. Moreover, I was unsure how I would reach the examination centre as I was positive. None of my relatives would have been able to drive me to the centre. My principal, however, helped me and got in touch with the district administration, which in turn arranged for my transport to the examination centre. I was happy that I did not miss out on the opportunity to write the test,” he said.

He is ranked 28 in agriculture and 214 in engineering. “My mother is thrilled with my scores despite all the challenges,” he added.

Elated by results

Another student who studied in a CBSE school in Bengaluru tested positive eight days before the exam, but was elated to learn that he is ranked 115 in the veterinary stream, and 650 in engineering. The student, who did not wish to be named, said he did not let the situation get to him. “I remained calm and expected to do well as I had studied consistently throughout the academic year,” he said.

These two students are considering other courses and said they wrote the CET to keep their options open as all competitive examinations were getting postponed owing to the pandemic. While Chirag wants to be a doctor, the other student wants to pursue pure science at the IISER, Pune.