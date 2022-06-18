CET: Student takes mobile phone inside exam hall in Chikkamagaluru 

The invigilator took the candidate to Deputy Chief Virupaksha G.B, who later filed the complaint with the Chikkamagaluru Town Police

Chikkamagaluru Police have booked a case against a student, who allegedly carried a mobile phone inside the CET examination centre on June 17. Gowtham B., the accused, allegedly took pictures of the question papers on his mobilephone in the examination hall.

Madhu G.M., an invigilator of the examination hall, noticed the student using the mobile phone to take pictures of the chemistry question on Friday afternoon. The invigilator took the candidate to Deputy Chief Virupaksha G.B, who later filed the complaint with the Chikkamagaluru Town Police.

Mr. Virupaksha, in his complaint, said that the student had taken six photos of the chemistry question paper. And, while verifying his mobile, the complainant noticed that the accused had clicked seven photos of mathematics paper on the previous day as well. The student reportedly admitted before the complainant that he took the pictures so that he could search for answers on google.

The examination staff handed over the accused to the police on Friday evening. The police have taken up further investigation. The case has been booked under the Karnataka Education Act 1983 and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.