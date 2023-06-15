CET snippets

June 15, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Number of students eligible for engineering four times seats available

The number of students eligible for admission to engineering courses has increased by 31,725 this year. A total of 2,03,381 students passed Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2023, and secured eligibility for engineering courses in 2023-24 as against 1,71,656 last year. This essentially means the number of students eligible for admission to engineering courses is almost four times the number of seats available in the state. There are just over 53,000 engineering seats available in the state.

Opportunity for students whose results have been withheld

If the result is withheld/not announced for want of 2nd PUC/ Class 12th marks card/proof of date of birth of any candidate, such candidates have to submit the photocopy of the said document to KEA through email (keauthority-ka@nic) or fax or in person. Thereafter KEA will publish the result of such candidates, senior officials said. In the case of CBSE candidates, they may forward their mark sheet to KEA through email following which spot rank will be announced, KEA said in a statement.

For admission to Medical/Dental courses and Homoeopathy (except Naturopathy & Yoga) courses, UG NEET-2023 ranking will be considered and for Architecture course NATA scores will be considered. Hence, further updates about this will be published on the KEA website after the announcement of NEET/NATA results, KEA said in a statement.

The rankings for students who have written supplementary exams will be given after the announcement of the results.

Document verification next week

The document verification for seat allotment will begin online in another week. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the counselling schedule shortly.

Grace marks

Following objections filed by students, grace marks of two have been awarded to all students - one mark each in Physics, and Mathematics subjects.

