CET results to be announced only after II PU Annual Exam 2 results

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will consider the best of II PUC Annual Exams 1 and 2 in science subjects to prepare the rank list for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the result of the II PUC Annual Exam 2 on May 21, Tuesday. The result will be announced at 3 pm on the board website, www.karresults.nic.in

Amid speculation that the CET 2024 results would be announced on Monday, KEA issued a clarification that the results would be announced only after the II PU Annual Exam 2 results and the results of the Agriculture Practical Test, which are expected on May 25.

“As per norms, the CET rank list needs to be prepared taking into account 50% of the marks secured in science subjects of II PUC exams. This year, the II PUC examination will be conducted thrice, and among them, the maximum marks secured in the first two exams will be considered for preparing the CET rank list. Given this, it is necessary to wait until the announcement of II PUC Annual Exam 2 results are announced to prepare the rank list for CET,” said H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.