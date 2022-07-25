Karnataka

CET results to be announced on July 30

Students during the CET exam at a centre in Bengaluru. File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 25, 2022 14:46 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 14:47 IST

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Common Entrance Test (CET) result on July 30.

Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan has said the result of the CET, conducted in mid-June, will be declared on Saturday.

The entrance exam, which was held for admissions to various professional courses like engineering and others, was conducted amid tight security this time.

Students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in Class 12 were also allowed to appear for the CET examination this year. Now that their board exam results have been declared, those who had written the CET should upload their marks on the website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority by tomorrow (July 26) evening, he said.

