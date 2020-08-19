Karnataka

CET results postponed, will be announced on August 21

The results of the Common Entrance Test will now be announced on August 21.

They were originally supposed to be announced on August 20. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the results have been postponed due to technical reasons. Students can access the results on http://karresults.nic.in after 12.30 pm on August 21.

The test is a gateway for engineering, agriculture and other professional courses.

The CET was held amidst a slew of precautionary measures on July 30 and 31. The exam, which was originally scheduled in April, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic Over 1.9 lakh students had registered for the test.

