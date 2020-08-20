CET results postponed by a day

It will be out tomorrow; over 14,000 candidates write COMEDK UGET in State

The results of the Common Entrance Test (CET), which was initially scheduled to be announced on Thursday, will now be declared on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan cited technical reasons for the delay. Students will be able to access the results on http://karresults.nic.in after 12.30 p.m. on Friday.

The CET was held amid a slew of precautionary measures on July 30 and 31. The exam, which was originally scheduled to be held in April, was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1.9 lakh students had registered for it.

COMEDK UGET

Meanwhile, COMEDK UGET and Uni-Gauge 2020 entrance tests were conducted in 73 centres across the State, including 36 in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), 43,331 candidates out of the registered 61,290 attempted the exam across the country.

“In Karnataka, the number of candidates who attended the test stood at 14,280 out of the 17,776 registered, which works out to 80%,” the release stated.

In four centres in the city, a few students reported problems while logging in, but they were provided the stipulated time of three hours to complete the test.

Many students complained that social distancing norms were not followed after the exam was over, and there was crowding at the areas where bags were stored. “But other precautionary measures, including thermal checking, providing sanitisers, and safe distance between two students were maintained,” Inish T., a student, said.

Too far

A few students and parents also complained that the examination centres were too far from their residence. “We stay near Bommanahalli and my son was allotted a centre near Ullal, which is over 20 km away. They should have given a centre closer to our residence,” said Thiyagu P., a parent.

According to COMEDK, provisional answer keys will be notified on the COMEDK website on August 23 along with forms for challenging the answer keys.

“The final answer key will be made available on August 31. The score cards will be made available to the candidates in their respective applicant login on September 4,” the release stated.