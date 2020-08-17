CET results on August 20; no change in engineering fees

Bengaluru

17 August 2020 23:19 IST

The results of the Common Entrance Test (CET), the gateway for seats to engineering, agriculture and several other professional courses, will be announced on August 20.

In good news for students, there will be no change in the fee structure for the engineering stream. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan announced this after a meeting with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges’ Association. The seat matrix of the courses will also remain the same as the previous academic year.

“There will be no hike in fees in view of COVID-19 and the flood situation,” Mr. Narayan said. He also said that for the first time, the results were to be announced in just 19 days after the examination.

Advertising

Advertising

There will be two types of fee structures. In one of the compositions, it has been decided to fix fee of ₹65,360 for CET students and ₹1,43,748 for COMED-K students. In another composition, it will be ₹58,808 for CET students and ₹2,01,960 for COMED-K students, he said.

Online counselling

Counselling, including document verification, will be conducted online and students will not have to visit any of the Karnataka Examinations Authority nodal centres. The counselling will be done before October.

“Students can take counselling from their respective places. They need not come to Bengaluru. After selecting the college of their choice, they should get admitted within the scheduled time. There will be two rounds of counselling and one round of extended counselling. There will not be an additional round,” the Minister said. He added that college managements should return unfilled seats within the prescribed time.

CET 2020 was held on July 30 and 31 amidst a slew of precautionary measures, which included thermal screening at the entrance of the exam hall and making it mandatory for students to wear masks, among others. The exam was scheduled to be held in April but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Around 1.94 lakh students had registered for the test. Students who tested positive wrote CET at COVID care centres, while those who had symptoms or were from containment zones wrote the test in a separate room.