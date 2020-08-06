CET results by August 20

Bengaluru

06 August 2020 23:10 IST

The results of the Common Entrance Test will be declared by August 20. The consensual agreement on seat sharing with engineering colleges will be completed in a week, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said.

With regard to medical colleges, he said there is no reason why the earlier seat sharing agreement could not continue this year as well. “The Medical Education Minister will look into the issue of seat sharing with medical colleges,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising