CET results 2017 announced

The results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to professional courses, including engineering, Ayush and farm science courses, were announced on Tuesday.

Announcing the results, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy said that a total of 96,642 candidates are eligible to take part in counselling for Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy (ISMH), and 1.25 lakh candidates for engineering and technology courses. As many as 95,767 candidates are eligible to bag seats in farm science courses, 94,478 for veterinary, and 1.26 lakh for B. Pharma and D. Pharma courses. The top five rankers across the streams will be eligible for free seats.

Prathik S. Nayak from Expert PU College, Mangaluru, has bagged the first rank in the engineering stream. The other top two ranks were secured by Sumanth R. Hegde from V.V.S. Sardar Patel PU College, Bengaluru, and Anirudh S. from R.V. PU College, Bengaluru.

The toppers in ISMH are Rakshita Ramesh from S.B. Mahaveer Jain PU College, Bengaluru, Victor Thomas V. from Vaishnavi Chetana PU College, Davangere, and G. Naseer Hussain from Shaheen PU College, Bidar.