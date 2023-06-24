CET online verification of documents from June 27

June 24, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced that the online document verification of candidates who have mentioned eligibility clause code (a) in the CET-2023 online application form will be conducted from June 27 to July 15.

Candidates who have claimed eligibility under clauses (b), (c), (d), (e), (f), (g), (h), (i), (j), (k), (l), (m), (n), and (o), have been told to appear for offline verification of documents at the KEA office in Bengaluru. It has been informed that the schedule will be published in due course.

Ramya S., executive director of KEA, said in a press release on Friday that to claim eligibility clause (a), he/she should have studied and passed in one or more government or government recognised educational institutions located in the State of Karnataka for a minimum of seven academic years commencing from class I to class XII or II PU as on July 1 of the year in which the entrance test is held and must have appeared and passed either SSLC/class X/II PU/class XII examination from Karnataka State.

In case of candidates who have taken more than one year to pass a class or standard, years of academic study is counted as one year only.

To be eligible for online seat allotment, candidates who have passed II PU from PUE/CBSE/CISCE/10+2 or passed from such other equivalent examination and who have claimed eligibility clause code as (a) in CET-2023 online application or those who fulfil the eligibility conditions of clause (a), should verify their study certificates/Kannada medium study/rural study/II PU/class XII marks at the respective jurisdictional BEO office attached to their school/college on the dates specified on the KEA website based on their engineering rank.

Candidates have to carry CET-2023 admission ticket, final printout of the application form, class X marks card, II PU/class XII marks statement, and the study certificates. Before visiting the BEO office for verification of different types of study certificates, candidates and parents are advised to read the detailed instructions and guidelines hosted on the KEA website with regard to online verification of documents.