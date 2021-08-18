CET on August 28 and 29

Bengaluru

18 August 2021 01:23 IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the Common Entrance Test 2021 for admission to professional courses on August 28 and 29.

Admission tickets have been hosted on the KEA website. KEA in a release said that candidates can download the admission ticket by selecting the link on the KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in. Further, the release urged the candidates to download the instructions and to follow the guidelines/procedures compulsorily for CET 2021 mentioned therein.

