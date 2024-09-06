CET, NEET: 2nd round of seat allotment from September 8

The process for the second round of seat allotment for professional courses, including medical and engineering, will begin on September 8. The details of available seats for the allotment will be published at 11 a.m. on the same day. Candidates will have the opportunity to modify their options from 2 p.m. on September 8 until September 11, said H. Prasanna, Executive Director of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The date for the second round results will be announced later, he mentioned.

In connection with NEET, after the second round of seat allotment, candidates will not be allowed to make any further choices. It will be mandatory for the candidate to secure admission to the allotted seat. If a candidate fails to pay the fee and secure admission, legal action may be taken against them. Therefore, candidates should only register for colleges they genuinely prefer, he advised.

As for the second round of seat allotment for CET, after the results, candidates can choose any one option according to their preference. More details on this will be provided soon, he added.

Submission of original documents

Candidates who secured government-quota medical seats in private colleges or private-quota seats in private colleges during the first round of UG-NEET must submit their original documents to KEA between September 9 and 12. Candidates who have chosen “Choice-2” and paid the fee may also submit their original documents on these dates, he clarified.