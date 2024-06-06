GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CET: Medical check-up for specially abled applicants from June 10 to 12

Published - June 06, 2024 04:55 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has organised medical check-up from June 10 to 12 for CET applicants who have claimed seats under the specially-abled category for professional courses, including engineering and medical.

A team of doctors will conduct the check-up of the applicants concerned at the KEA office at Malleswaram, H. Prasanna, Executive Director of the KEA, said in a press release.

As many as 783 candidates have claimed quota under the specially-abled category, and the list of students who need to attend the medical check-up and the schedule has been published on the KEA website, Mr. Prasanna said.

He said that the medical committee’s decision would be final with regard to eligibility under the specially-abled category.

The applicants should bring a copy of the UGCET application, the candidate’s ID with a photo, and a medical certificate with them. Those who are hearing impaired should compulsorily bring the certificate given by the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, according to the release.

