CET: Mangaluru boy tops engineering stream

Prathik S. Nayak, the topper in the engineering and pharmacy streams in the Common Entrance Test, is aiming for an Indian Institute of Technology seat.

“I have done well in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) securing 1,672 rank. I hope to get a good ranking in JEE-Advanced and get a seat in an IIT,” he said.

As a student of Mangaluru’s Expert PU College, he took physics, chemistry, mathematics and statistics for PU because he knew he wanted to take up mechanical engineering or computer science.

If he doesn’t get an IIT seat, he’ll opt for a National Institute of Technology seat, and if that is not possible, he’ll consider studying in engineering colleges in the State, he said. “I studied three hours a day and planned my preparation in such a way that there was no pressure on me,” said Prathik, who scored 578 marks in II PU examination.

Prathik is the youngest of two children of Mithabail Srikanth Nayak — who has a franchise outlet of Professional Couriers in Kodialbail — and Sangeeta Nayak, a homemaker. Prathik’s elder sister Pratibha Nayak is studying MBBS at the K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru.