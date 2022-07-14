CET document verification to go online from this year

Karnataka Examinations Authority will launch a special software that will enable CET rank holders to get their documents verified online

Karnataka Examinations Authority will launch a special software that will enable CET rank holders to get their documents verified online

Common Entrance Test (CET) rank holders can get their documents verified online from this year. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is planning the online document verification system from the 2022-23 academic year, and is launching a special software for the purpose. This would ensure that students and parents need not head to the KEA head office at Bengaluru and other district centres for physical verification.

CET, the gateway to professional courses, such as engineering, BSc (agriculture) and others, was held between June 16 to 18 and the KEA is planning to declare the results soon.

Other processes of the CET, such as application and payment, are already online. But for document verification, students had to be physically present at the centres, and the process would sometimes take long hours. This was especially a problem for students in rural areas, who would have trouble reaching the centres which were often far off.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, told The Hindu, “From the academic year 2022-23, we are launching the CET document online verification system. KEA has developed a special software for this purpose. This year onwards, students need not to come to the KEA or any other district document verification centres for CET document verification. We will also launch the SMS gateway system and send the SMS to the student’s registered mobile phone regarding missing documents.”

How it will work

The KEA is conducting counselling, which includes online registration and document verification, among other processes. While registering online, students would have already claimed the special category reservation in the online application along with the RD number of that particular certificate and other details.

Now, instead of having to go to the centres, KEA will verify the caste, income and other reservation certificates with the revenue department on the basis of the RD numbers of the particular document in the online application. Students should have been presented special category certificates like seven-year study certificate, Kannada medium certificate, rural certificate duly signed by the authorities concerned.

The KEA has provided the digital signature key, login and password to the BEOs and DDPI. If students have applied for the special category certificates, the BEO or DDPI concerned will send the student’s certificates to the KEA online, officials said.

The KEA will obtain the Class 10 and II PU marks cards directly from the SSLC board and the Department of Pre-university Education and other boards. For all other students who have passed II PU/ 12th standard before 2022 and those who are appearing for 2022 12th standard examinations such as CBSE, CISCE (10+2) from other boards, including Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, marks details will be verified on the basis of the photocopies of the marks card submitted through the online application.

But students who claim reservation under Defence, Ex-defence, Central armed police force and Ex-central armed police forces should visit KEA for physical document verification with original documents.

SMS gateway:

KEA will also launching the ‘SMS Gateway’ system. In case any documents are miss matched with the online application, they will send an SMS about the necessary documents. Students will be given one or two opportunities to reload the documents or exact RD number. In case the students fail or face technical glitches, they should directly visit the KEA head office and get a proper solution, officials said.