CET document verification to begin from August 16

The High Court of Karnataka has said that the process of document verification would be subject to orders of the court.

KEA officials said they are making preparations to conduct the process and will announce schedule soon

Amidst the row over CET-2021 repeaters’ ranking, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the document online verification to set the counselling process rolling from August 16. KEA officials said they are making preparations to conduct the document online verification and will announce the schedule soon.

The High Court of Karnataka has adjourned the CET-2021 repeaters plea till August 18, but said that the process of document verification would be subject to orders of the court, while maintaining that the document verification process would be without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the students who have knocked on the doors of the court on the issue of ranking.

Ramya S., Executive Director, KEA, told The Hindu, “The court has not placed any restrictions on the document verification. This year, we are conducting document verification online and we are preparing for this. From August 16, the document verification will be started.”

COMED-K counselling

This year, COMED-K is conducting the counselling for COMED-K UGET-2022 rank holders from August 22 for its 60% of engineering seats.

COMED-K has already published the tentative schedule of the first round of counselling and the last date for registration for online counselling and online upload of documents is August 12. While filling the form for eligible candidates whose document is successfully verified is from August 22 to 24, the mock allotment and editing of choice filling form is August 26. The results of seat allotment will be announced between August 30 to September 1. The last date for students to confirm seat is September 1.

S. Kumar, Executive Secretary, COMEDK, said, “KEA is serving students of Karnataka, but we have an all-India character. We successfully conducted the COMEDK UGET-2022 pan India examination for our part of 60% engineering seats of Karnataka Un-aided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA). We do not touch the 40% of government quota seats. We will follow the KEA rules and regulations for 40% government quota seats.”

“Due to the delay in COMEDK counselling ever year, we are getting losses of minimum 3,000 to 4,000 students from the other States. To avoid this, we are conducting counselling for our part of engineering seats earlier than KEA. We need not to wait for the KEA counselling. In case if any students have cancel the admission from the KUPECA colleges and then go to CET counselling and get the seat at there, we will refund the complete fee,” Dr. Kumar told.

AIDSO’s demand

AIDSO, the student organisation, has demanded that the KEA and COMEDK should postpone the CET-2022 and UGET-2022 counselling until the High Court order.

Ajay Kamath, State secretary of AIDSO, said, “The future of thousands of aspiring CET repeater students is in dark due to the problem created by the Karnataka Examination Authority. While the matter is still subjudice, preparations have started to commence the counselling process.”

AIDSO demanded that only after completion of CET counselling, COMED-K process should be initiated.