CET: Day one of exam in Mysuru was smooth

2,184 students skip biology paper; 346 absent for Mathematics paper

The two-day Common Entrance Test (CET) got off to a smooth start in Mysuru on Thursday with about 11,565 students enrolled for the test across 26 centres.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had done elaborate arrangements for the CET conducted for admission to professional courses. The exam was held for Biology and Mathematics papers on Thursday. Students will appear for Physics and Chemistry papers on Friday.

Tight police security was deployed at across all the centers and the authorities screened students for possession of any electronic gadgets to prevent malpractices in the examination.

The COVID-19 protocols were enforced in all the centres with the students told to wear masks.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Srinivasamurthy told The Hindu that the examination went off smoothly on Thursday and all centres were located in the city this year. There were no centres outside the city as it used to be in the previous years.

Out of 11,565 students enrolled for the Biology paper, 9,381 student appeared and 2,184 students were absent. A total of 346 students were absent for Mathematics paper. As many as 11,565 students had enrolled and 11,219 appeared for the mathematics paper.