CET, COMED-K orientation programme in Dharwad tomorrow

Published - June 09, 2024 06:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

SDM College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET), Dharwad, is conducting an orientation programme on CET and COMED-K admission process, seat selection and related issues at the college on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m.

In the “Interactive session on CET /COMEDK Admission Process”, subject experts, nodal officers (retired) and eminent personalities will guide the aspirants in the right direction and make them familiar with the online seat selection process, a release said.

The programme will be held at the auditorium of SDMCET on Kalghatgi Road. Free transportation facility has been arranged from Dharwad and Hubballi. For further details, call Ph: 7019853531. And, for transportation-related queries contact Ph: 9008182101.

