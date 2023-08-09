HamberMenu
CET: Combined Option Entry records 62 lakh entries

August 09, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has stated that the process of combined option entry by aspirants of various professional degree courses including engineering and medical is in progress and the results of mock seat allotment will be published on August 11.

Ramya. S., Executive Director of KEA stated in a press release on Wednesday that, the results of those who have made their option entries before 10 a.m. on August 9, will be published on August 11. This will provide the candidates with an idea as to where they are likely to get the seats.

Meanwhile, she has informed that the applicants have been allowed to make option entries till August 14 and candidates can alter their preferences as per their choices.

So far, the Combined Option Entry has recorded 62 lakh entries from 1.2 lakh aspirants. Out of the total entries engineering has drawn 45 lakh, medical has accrued 10 lakh, farm science has received 2.5 lakh, and veterinary science has seen 75,000 entries.

She has informed that the private medical colleges have been making changes in fee structure often and there has been strong opposition to this tendency. She told that the colleges should finalise their fee structure before August 12 and further it would not be permitted.

