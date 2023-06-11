CET applicants told to enter as many options as they wish during option entry stage

June 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

Students aspiring for admission to professional courses through Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) were advised to enter as many options for colleges and courses as they wished during the option entry stage.

Participating in The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2023 in Mysuru on Sunday, June 11, Udayashankara, Nodal Officer for KEA Helpline, Mysuru, made it clear that there is no restriction on the number of options they can exercise for choosing colleges and courses.

“You can enter as many options as you wish,” he said while cautioning the students against giving only a few options due to ‘overconfidence’.

Before exercising the options during the option entry stage, which comes after document verification, Mr. Udayashankara said the students should patiently enter all the colleges or courses of their choice in order of preference.

Mr. Udayashankar advised the students to arrange all the required documents as per the details provided on the KEA website. He also suggested that the students have two sets of their documents signed by a gazette officer. “The principal of the college, where the students are studying, cannot sign documents,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, Dr. S.N. Manjunatha, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), while fielding a question from the students during a panel discussion at the career counselling programme, said students interested in pursuing medicine can opt for Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) if they are unable to secure a seat in MBBS.

He said Ayurveda was India’s strength and there was a dire need for medical practitioners in the field in view of the growing demand for the same globally.

While Ayurveda is was an age-old practice, allopathy is a comparatively newer form of medicine, he said.

Dr. Manjunatha said students interested in studying medicine can also consider courses in Homeopathy.

Principal of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Dr. Sadashive Gowda said that 5 per cent of seats in most branches in engineering colleges are set aside under Supernumerary Quota (SNQ) for allotment to students under merit cum economic backwardness. Students enrolled under the quota get a waiver in tuition fees and college fees, he added.

