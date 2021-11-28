CET: 61,000 seats allotted for engineering courses

Bengaluru

28 November 2021 02:35 IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the first round of seat allotment for engineering courses through the Common Entrance Test (CET 2021) route.

As many as 61,000 seats of the total available 67,000 were allotted. Students who opt for Choice 1 in the allotment will have to download the admission order between November 30 and December 2, 11 a.m. Students will have to report to the colleges on or before December 3.

