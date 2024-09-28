CET 2nd extended round: Option entry from Sept. 30 for those who did not get a seat or did not fill out the choice

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has provided an opportunity for candidates who passed the II PUC third examination to participate in seat allotment for the second extended round of UGCET-2024. The website link for entering options in priority order was opened on Saturday.

In addition, those who did not enter options in the first two rounds, those who did not give any choice for the allotted seat, and those who have not been allotted any seat yet, will be given the opportunity to enter options from September 30 to October 4, KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna said in a press release on Saturday.

The provisional result for the second extended round of seat allotment will be announced on October 7, and the final result on October 8. The window for fee payment and downloading of admission orders will be open from October 9 to 14. The final date for reporting to the college is October 15.

The CET rank for those who passed the II PU third examination has been given based on the marks information directly received from the PU Department. Students who passed the supplementary exam in 12th grade from other boards must submit their mark sheets and CET admission card for 2024 to the KEA by September 30 to receive their rank and enter options.

Five-fold penalty

After the announcement of the results of the second extended round of seat allotment, candidates will not be given any opportunity to enter choices. Hence, they must accept the allotted seat. If they do not take admission after getting a seat, they will have to pay a penalty five times the engineering fee prescribed by the government. Therefore, candidates must carefully enter their options, the KEA release said.

Candidates will be allowed to cancel the seat allotted to them in the first or second round until 11 a.m. on October 3. A penalty of ₹5,000 will be imposed on such candidates.

The admission process for medical, dental, and AYUSH courses will be conducted separately, and the schedule will be announced shortly.

